When it came to Prince William and Prince Harry’s Christmas gifts, Princess Diana reportedly followed two rules.

Since they were children, Prince William and Prince Harry have been celebrating Christmas.

They were also showered with presents.

Their mother, the late Princess Diana, did, however, have some restrictions on the kinds of gifts they could receive.

Tradition has always been ingrained in the royal family, particularly when it comes to parenting.

Diana, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with some of the royals’ customs and chose to forge her own path.

Royals, for example, frequently entrusted their children to nannies.

They were also estranged from their children on an emotional level.

Diana, on the other hand, was a hands-on mother who desired to be emotionally close to her children.

Despite the fact that William and Harry had nannies, Diana played an important role in their lives.

Diana also made it a point to expose William and Harry to life outside the royal bubble.

She enrolled them in schools when they were young, rather than having them educated at home by a governess, as their father did when he was a child.

When she did charity work, she would occasionally take William and Harry along, and they met people from all walks of life.

After her divorce from Prince Charles, Princess Diana lived where?

Diana’s parenting style included limiting the types of Christmas gifts that her children could receive.

William and Harry, according to her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, received numerous gifts from people they did not know.

Diana, on the other hand, had a rule that these gifts were not to be kept by her sons.

“She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents,” Wharfe said. “She was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts — gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them.”

Another rule Diana followed was that she would not lavishly gift her sons.

According to Wharfe, the princess’ gifts were typically “small items,” such as “books, games, and videos,” according to OK.

During Meghan Markle’s First Christmas With the Royal Family, Prince Harry reportedly tried to make sure she didn’t’show off.’

The royal family is known for their formality, but they can also be amusing when the situation calls for it.

It is said that royals give each other Christmas gag gifts.

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, once said,