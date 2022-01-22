When it came to the big scandal in Olympic figure skating, Tara Lipinski “surprised” herself.

When Tara Lipinski was investigating the Big Scandal in Olympic Figure Skating, she “surprised” herself.

Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski also revealed why she trusts the judging system for the 2022 Winter Olympics and beyond in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Tara Lipinski knows more about the highs and lows of figure skating than anyone else.

At the age of 15, the athlete made history by becoming the youngest Olympic gold medalist in figure skating history.

But a scandal rocked the sport Tara adored just four years later.

Many people questioned the judging system after Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze won gold for Russia at the event, and why Jamie Salé and David Pelletier from Canada didn’t get top marks.

In Peacock’s juicy new docuseries Meddling, Tara and her husband Todd Kapostasy investigated this story.

The couple traveled to various countries to meet with people who were privy to the drama firsthand.

“I felt it came down to the swing judge,” Tara told E! News, “just like the general public at the time.”

“It came down to that swing vote, and the French judge was the winner, and that was it.”

Tara, on the other hand, was taken aback by what she discovered after digging deeper.

Continue reading to learn more about our exclusive interview with the Olympian.

E! : You’re an executive producer on Meddling, Peacock’s docuseries.

Why did you want to tell this particular story?

Tara Lipinski: My husband is a sports doc director, and we’ve talked for a long time about how great it would be if we could collaborate and combine our talents.

We just thought there was no better time after the pandemic, probably over a glass of wine one night.

We started a production company because we wanted to tell sports stories.

Of course, I knew right away that I wanted to do a figure skating one, and I thought this was the perfect story to tell, especially now that it’s been 20 years.

I wanted to learn more about the sport after spending so much time around it.

I’ve been surprised by how much I’ve learned as we’ve gone through this process and been on this journey producing over the last year.

There were so many different players and characters involved in this—different countries, different Federations, even a Russian mobster!

