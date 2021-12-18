When it comes to getting their children to sleep through the night, I’m a baby sleep expert… parents always make the same mistake.

I’m a baby sleep expert, and when parents want their children to sleep through the night, they always make the same mistake.

According to one sleep expert, parents who are having trouble getting their babies to sleep through the night make a critical error during the day.

Alice, a certified baby sleep consultant, took to her TikTok page to share her best tip for getting little ones to sleep through the night and catching some zzz’s during the day.

Alice began her video with a quote from one of her clients: “‘I should keep my baby up longer so they sleep longer.”

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

She continued, “Stop it – it’s not working!”

“Babies who do not nap during the day or who have extremely late bedtimes will struggle to sleep.”

“Sleep breeds sleep, so the more they sleep, the more sleep they’ll get!”

Allowing your baby to sleep also means they’ll be relaxed, which will make it easier for them to fall asleep at night, according to Alice.

“If you keep them awake, they’ll become overstimulated and cry or meltdown,” she concluded.

“This is why I let my baby sleep whenever he wants during the day,” one commenter said.

Someone else wrote, “When my 6 week old doesn’t sleep well during the day, he definitely fights sleep and is agitated most of the night.”

“A happy baby needs more sleep.”

“My sons are in bed for 6:307pm and wake around 7am even if i put them to bed at 10pm they will still wake at 7am,” a third person wrote.

“Yes!!!!” Alice exclaimed.

“The later you put them down, the earlier they will wake up.”

Alice also promoted the importance of a consistent bedtime routine for children on her TikTok page.

“Did you know that babies and toddlers who follow a consistent bedtime routine sleep 86 minutes longer on average than those who don’t?” she inquired.

She went on to say that the routine doesn’t have to be “crazy long or extravagant,” as long as it’s consistent.

