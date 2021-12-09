When it comes to her return to ‘RHOBH,’ Kathy Hilton is ‘trying to work things out.’

Kathy Hilton is on her way back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Hilton matriarch hinted as much to ET’s Nischelle Turner.

With season 12 filming underway, Hilton told ET she has “not been with the girls” for a couple of events, but something could be in the works.

“I just got back, so we’re trying to figure things out,” Hilton said of her trip with Paris Hilton after the reality star’s lavish wedding.

To be fair, Hilton also cautioned that nothing is certain.

“You know, whatever is meant to be will be,” Hilton said, echoing Lloyd Christmas’ famous remark, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

A chance, to be sure.

And that’s huge considering Hilton told ET less than a month ago that she didn’t know what her future held.

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” Hilton said at the time.

It’s possible that I’ll be skiing down from the summit of Mount Everest.”

Hilton also spoke about her new son-in-law, Carter Reum, whom she credits with making her daughter “as happy as a clam.” Reum’s mother-in-law is adamant that he’s “the one” for Paris due to their compatibility.

“No, they really complement each other,” Hilton added.

