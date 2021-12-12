When it comes to how MTV handles controversy, Aneesa Ferreira is ‘on the fence.’

‘The Challenge’: Aneesa Ferreira is ‘on the fence’ about MTV’s handling of controversy.

The Challenge on MTV has begun to hold its contestants accountable for offensive comments by removing them from the platform.

They do so, however, without airing the scene, leading to viewer confusion.

Aneesa Ferreira, a seasoned veteran, expressed her thoughts, admitting she’s “on the fence” but disagreeing with how Dee Nguyen was fired.

In a November article,

Longtime veteran Aneesa Ferreira discussed MTV’s new decision to fire cast members for making offensive remarks and not air the controversial scene in a 2021 interview with The Challenge Fandom.

When the host asked if she thought they should leave the scenes uncut to create a “teachable moment,” Aneesa admitted she’s “on the fence,” citing her own experiences on The Real World: Chicago, where they had to “solve” their issues.

Aneesa understands.

Aneesa Ferreira allegedly threatened to throw an elimination on ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’

Despite the fact that others had made insensitive remarks off camera, the reality star claimed that at the time, people were less aware of “implicit biases.”

Furthermore, social media was not available at the time.

MTV’s decision to edit out the questionable scene and remove the player leaves a “missing piece,” according to Aneesa, who believes active online communities played a role in the network’s decision to remove the scenes entirely because “some fans are awful.”

While Aneesa acknowledged that it may not make sense, she claimed that the producers had discussed it with them previously, explaining that they didn’t want to “shine a light on bad behavior.”

The two-time finalist also expressed her dissatisfaction with MTV’s handling of the Dee Nguyen case, with whom the network severed ties following insensitive tweets about Black Lives Matter.

It fired her as the finale of Total Madness aired, and all remaining scenes involving the Australian native were edited out.

Aneesa demonstrated EXACTLY why she is a Vet to be reckoned with.

TheChallenge36pic.twitter.comgnFnuWbvOj (hashtag)

Many viewers were perplexed by the choice, as the rest of the season didn’t make sense without Dee.

Aneesa believes they should have used the opportunity to teach the competitor, who she claims had a difficult upbringing as a woman of color in her hometown.

She went on to say that she believes everyone should be able to…

