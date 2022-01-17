When it comes to James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider of ‘Jeopardy!’ admits, ‘I don’t feel like I did a great job.’

When it comes to James Holzhauer, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider admits, ‘I don’t feel like I did a great job.’

Amy Schneider, the current winner of Jeopardy!, recently passed James Holzhauer for third place in terms of most consecutive wins.

The quiz master took to Twitter after her crucial 33rd win to share her thoughts on the win, referencing an on-air conversation she had with guest host Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy! James.”

On the January show, Jennings spoke with the contestants.

Schneider’s current neck-and-neck status with Holzhauer on the consecutive win record was brought up in the 14th episode, and he noted her victorious streak on the show.

“Now tied with James Holzhauer, and don’t get me wrong, I love it when anyone gets to put something in James Holzhauer’s face,” Jennings joked about his co-star on The Chase, according to The Blast.

“How does that feel? What were your expectations for yourself when you first came on the show?”

Holzhauer’s benchmark, according to Schneider, was a motivating goal to stay on her toes during the trivia game.

“I mean, I was confident coming onto the show,” she explained.

“I knew I could win three or four games if things went my way, but it wasn’t anything like this, for sure.”

But, once I started a streak and realized what I was up against, it became a target for me.

I suppose he’s a contentious contestant.”

“I love James, but he’s also a target of mine,” Jennings joked.

Former Champion James Holzhauer Thinks Recent Winning Streaks Are “Fairly Normal” on “Jeopardy!”

Schneider expressed her thoughts on missing some of the most recent Final Jeopardy! clues in a Twitter thread following her 33rd Jeopardy! victory.

“I had a huge lead at the end of the round, but given my week, I debated whether or not to bet big.”

I reminded myself that the big bets would eventually average out in my favor if I stuck to my strategy, so I bet (dollar)20K for the second time this week,” the Oakland resident tweeted of her Jan.

There are 14 games in this game.

“And I lost it for the second time this week! My net loss on Final Jeopardys for the week was nearly (dollar)100,000!”

Despite having a large lead over competitors Luis Soto and Rachel Ostrow by the time she reached the Final Jeopardy! round, Schneider admitted to becoming a little flustered.

“At this point, it was really getting into my head, which is…

