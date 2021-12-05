When it comes to not sharing everything with her fans, Khloé Kardashian says, “It’s Growing Up.”

Khloé Kardashian says that not sharing everything with her fans is part of growing up.

Khloé Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family became famous by sharing every detail of their lives with their adoring fans.

The famous family has amassed a large following of loyal fans over the years that their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been on the air.

However, with all the love comes the hate, and Khloé always seems to be in the middle of it, especially with her social media posts.

The Kardashian’s third child recently revealed that she has stopped sharing everything with her fans, citing “growing up” as the reason.

Khloé felt like she needed to do more growing up with sisters who received unlimited attention because of their looks and thin, curvy bodies.

Khloé appeared to be different from her sisters when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired.

Although she lacked the curvy figures of her sisters, fans adored her for her outgoing personality.

Still, the star felt overshadowed by her two older siblings, and this wasn’t enough for her.

On social media, the star went on a rant about how she was constantly compared to her famous sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Khloé mentioned in her rant how she is constantly compared to her sisters, including rumors that she and her older sisters don’t share the same father because she is not as attractive as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloé has admitted that living up to the public’s expectations has been difficult.

After years of being teased about her body, Khloé decided to work on herself and even started a show to help others in her situation.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian shed light on the struggles of overweight people who wanted to regain their confidence and lose weight.

Despite the fact that the show was canceled after three seasons, its host has continued her one-woman crusade to help the general public see things through her eyes.

For 14 years and 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters each put in their fair share of effort and shared as much as they could to keep the show afloat.

When Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian, began withholding information, she and Kim became embroiled in a feud.

Khloé is now taking a page from her sister’s book and refraining from oversharing.

