When it comes to numbers, Robbie Williams admits he’s ‘dyslexic.’

The singer claims he can’t do simple math and has trouble recalling figures in the proper order.

“I’m numerically dyslexic,” he admitted.

I’m unable to multiply or divide.

“I always get in trouble because I don’t know the dates of my children’s births, our anniversary, or my wife’s birthday.”

That’s an excuse I’ll have to remember.

It could also be an issue when he returns to his wife Ayda and their four children.

“I can’t even remember our house in Los Angeles,” he continues.

“It starts with four digits, and I never remember what those digits are.”

Rob plans to expand his tattoo collection by inking important dates on his body to serve as a reminder.

He compared his life to the 2000 thriller Memento, about a man who loses his memory every 15 minutes, while speaking on the Three Little Words podcast.

“I’m going to get them all tattooed, all of those dates,” Robbie said.

“Every day is like Memento to me,” she says.

The pop icon is well-known for being open about his health problems, having previously revealed drug and alcohol addictions, as well as depression and anxiety.

He revealed in 2011 that he used testosterone injections to combat fatigue and lethargy.

He became a Weight Watchers ambassador two years ago, overhauling his lifestyle to include boxing to lose weight.

He revealed earlier this year that his latest addiction is playing lockdown golf online.

Robbie, who isn’t afraid to address sensitive issues and assist others in similar situations, has made this industry a better place.

