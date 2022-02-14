When Jacob Elordi auditioned for ‘Euphoria,’ he was basically homeless.

Jacob Elordi has been involved in some of the most buzzed-about teen projects, whether you know him from Euphoria or The Kissing Booth movies.

The 24-year-old actor has made a name for himself in Hollywood in recent years.

The Australian has built a following of millions of fans by marketing himself as a leading man.

But Elordi wasn’t always this way.

While Elordi drew attention in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria demonstrated that he was capable of dealing with more mature subjects.

He plays Nate Jacobs, the show’s main antagonist, in the HBO series.

Nate’s criminal record spans battery, assault, and blackmail, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Nate’s behavior is so heinous that most fans rejoiced when he was finally beaten up during the season 2 premiere.

Elordi hasn’t been shy about expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to play such a complex character.

The Deep Water star, on the other hand, is overjoyed to be a working actor with a steady paycheck.

In an interview with Collider, he revealed that when he auditioned for his role in Euphoria, he was in a bad place.

“It’s just been incredibly strange from then to now,” Elordi said, reflecting on his Euphoria experience.

“When I auditioned for it, I was basically homeless.

We were all in these places that screamed “classic Hollywood,” so perhaps it showed on our faces that we were dying for it.

I was at the end of my rope when it came to something of this caliber and substance.

Surprisingly, spiritually, it all fell into place.”

Elordi knew he wanted to play Nate almost instantly.

The actor praises Sam Levinson (Euphoria’s writer, creator, and director) for crafting a unique and engaging script.

In his mind’s eye, Elordi could see the scene unfolding as he read the script.

He even called his mother to tell her he wanted the part after reading it.

But how does Elordi decide whether or not he wants to work on projects that aren’t Euphoria? According to the actor in the aforementioned interview, he must genuinely enjoy the roles he is playing.

He’s taken roles in the past that he didn’t particularly enjoy…

