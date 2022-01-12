When Jake Gyllenhaal met Brad Pitt on the set of ‘The Good Girl,’ he recalls being awestruck.

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Being Starstruck on the Set of “The Good Girl” When He Met Brad Pitt

Jake Gyllenhaal remembers having a “lovely exchange” with Brad Pitt for the first time, but it didn’t start out that way.

In an interview with W Magazine, Gyllenhaal revealed that the encounter took place on the set of his and Jennifer Aniston’s 2002 film The Good Girl.

Gyllenhaal and Aniston played love interests in the dramedy, and they shared some racy love scenes.

Gyllenhaal later admitted that he had a crush on her at the time.

That made things even more awkward for Gyllenhaal, who was only a few years removed from his breakthrough role in the 1999 film October Sky and still trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

At the time, Aniston’s husband, Brad Pitt, was involved.

“When I first met Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl, I was definitely starstruck,” Gyllenhaal admitted.

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston at the time, who was his wife, and there were a lot of very racy scenes.”

I recall reaching out to shake his hand and slamming my hand into the door.

‘Well, you have another one,’ he said confidently and kindly.

‘It’s fine.’

Despite the snafu, Gyllenhaal said meeting the Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven star was a breeze.

Gyllenhaal, who sparked Taylor Swift fans with his red-themed photo shoot for W Magazine, said, “He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange.”

But, yeah, I was a little star-struck.”

Last October, the Brokeback Mountain star told Howard Stern on his eponymous SiriusXM show that filming The Good Girl was “torture” for him because he couldn’t get over his crush on the Friends star.

“It was torture, yes, but it wasn’t torture,” Gyllenhaal said of collaborating with Aniston.

“It was a combination of the two.”

In 2016, when she was married to Justin Theroux, ET spoke with Aniston about Gyllenhaal’s public crush.

She joked at the time, “What do I do with that information now? What good does it do me now?”

“I adore him.”

