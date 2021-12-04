When Jake Gyllenhaal was passed over for a role in ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ he cried.

Not every actor gets the part of their dreams.

Something may arise that prevents an actor from playing the part they truly desire, no matter how good the performance is.

At a young age, Jake Gyllenhaal learned this lesson.

He wasn’t ready for the lesson at the time, though.

When Gyllenhaal was unable to join the Mighty Ducks, he cried.

He later realized it was a good thing he wasn’t in the movie.

Since he was a child, Gyllenhaal’s family has been involved in the film industry.

Stephen Gyllenhaal was a director, and Naomi Foner was a producer and screenwriter.

Gyllenhaal made his feature film debut in City Slickers, according to Biography.

In the 1993 film A Dangerous Woman, he also worked with his father.

Despite his promising start in the industry, Gyllenhaal had one elusive role in mind.

Gyllenhaal admitted that when he didn’t get the part, he cried.

Gyllenhaal was ecstatic to be a part of the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks when he was younger.

Gyllenhaal’s performance in City Slickers reportedly caught the attention of two producers working on the hockey film, according to CBS Sports.

Gyllenhaal was cast in the role of Charlie Conway after a successful audition by the producers.

His parents, however, were adamant that he not participate in the film.

“It’s crazy because someone tells you you’re going to star in a movie and then they tell you you can’t,” Gyllenhaal said.

“I recall crying on the kitchen counter.”

‘You guys are crazy,’ he said to his parents.

Gyllenhaal’s parents, on the other hand, believed that the film would take too much time away from his education.

Later in life, the Nightcrawler star agreed with this sentiment.

“‘You’re about to start junior high school,’ my parents said.

It’s imperative that you pursue your education.

That is the most crucial point.

‘I promise you, you’ll despise us now, but you’ll thank us later,’ Gyllenhaal said.

Gyllenhaal has taken on more serious roles as he’s gotten older.

Gyllenhaal avoided doing teen films on purpose, according to Biography.com, in order to establish himself as an adult actor.

As a result, he appeared in films such as October Sky and Donnie Darko when he was younger.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.