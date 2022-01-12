When Javier Bardem landed the role of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ his daughter became emotional, according to him.

When Javier Bardem was cast in the role of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ his daughter became emotional, according to him.

Javier Bardem’s daughter is almost as excited as he is to go under the sea in The Little Mermaid.

The star of Being the Ricardos recently spoke with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham about how excited his daughter was when he found out he was being considered for the role of King Triton, the sea’s ruler and father to the titular Little Mermaid, Ariel.

“I was having breakfast with my two kids when I was offered the movie, and then I said, ‘Well, they’re talking about being in The Little Mermaid,’ and my daughter got so emotional,” recalled Bardem, who is married to Penelope Cruz and has a 10-year-old son, Leo, and an 8-year-old daughter, Luna.

“But I’m not playing Ariel!” Bardem joked, “and she said, ‘Of course not, Dad.'”

I said, ‘Yes,’ and that was one of the reasons I did The Little Mermaid.”

Another major factor in Bardem’s decision to join Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of an animated classic was the opportunity to work with director Rob Marshall, who has directed some of the most well-known and acclaimed modern music films, including Chicago, Nine, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns.

“I adore and admire Rob Marshall, and I adore him.

“He’s a great artist, but above all, he’s a great human being,” Bardem said, adding, “I was so excited to work with him.”

And when we finally met in The Little Mermaid, he was the first person to believe in me and give me the opportunity to sing a song.”

Fans will get a chance to see Bardem really show off his singing chops in the upcoming film, and the actor expressed his gratitude for the chance.

‘It was critical for me to take the next step,’ Bardem said, laughing that he’s now “shifting my career as a musical actor.”

Bardem co-stars in the film alongside Halle Bailey, who plays the title character, and recently opened up to ET about the 21-year-old actress’ undeniable vocal prowess, admitting that working with her is even more rewarding.

