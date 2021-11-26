When Jennifer Lawrence auditioned, she had no idea what ‘Twilight’ was.

Jennifer Lawrence is a well-known actress.

Despite her youth, she has already received four Oscar nominations and one Oscar win.

In addition, the Kentucky native has starred in a multi-million dollar film franchise.

Her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series catapulted her into indisputable celebrity.

Lawrence, on the other hand, had the chance to star in another well-known film franchise.

The actor was once considered for the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight film series.

Twilight fans can’t imagine anyone other than Kristen Stewart playing Bella these days.

Lawrence did, however, have a chance to play a vampire-obsessed human in the past.

Of course, the Red Sparrow actress had no idea that the project she was auditioning for would be so successful.

Lawrence, in fact, didn’t realize how big of a deal Twilight was until after she’d auditioned and the film had finally premiered.

“I remember seeing Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and getting papped wherever she went when the first film came out,” Lawrence told The Guardian.

“I had no idea Twilight would be so popular.”

It was just another audition for me, and I assume for her.

Then it morphed into something completely different.”

Despite the fact that millions of people fell in love with the Twilight books before the movies, Lawrence was not one of them.

In fact, she admitted that she had no idea what the movie’s premise was until she auditioned for it.

Lawrence spoke openly about the audition in an interview with Howard Stern.

Lawrence said of Twilight, “I didn’t really know what it was.”

“When you audition, even if you’re just a regular actor, you’re auditioning for a variety of roles.”

“When it came out, I was like “Hot damn! Woah!” because you only get like five pages and they’re like “Act monkey!”

Lawrence, on the other hand, never felt bad or jealous about losing the role to Stewart, even after seeing how successful Twilight had become.

She even admitted that she was relieved she didn’t get the part.

Lawrence would, of course, achieve her own level of fame as the star of The Hunger Games films.

