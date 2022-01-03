When Jeremy Roloff left ‘Little People, Big World,’ he said he ‘didn’t want to associate’ with the show and that it ‘damaged’ him.

When Jeremy Roloff left ‘Little People, Big World,’ he said he ‘didn’t want to associate’ with the show because it ‘damaged’ him.

Jeremy Roloff, a cast member of TLC’s Little People, Big World, has been filming with the show since its inception.

Amy and Matt Roloff initially showed off all four of their children, including Jeremy.

When Jeremy grew up, he and his wife, Audrey Roloff, eventually left the show.

He now claims that after his departure from the show, he “didn’t want to associate” with it at all.

Here’s what he said on Instagram, and how the rest of the Roloff family reacted.

Little People, Big World no longer has Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff as regulars.

Jeremy Roloff rose to prominence due to his average height, whereas his twin brother, Zach Roloff, was short.

Zach and Tori Roloff eventually decided to stay on the show, while Jeremy and Audrey parted ways.

In 2018, Jeremy decided that he’d had enough of the show.

Why did Jeremy Roloff resign? He and Audrey wanted to pursue their own business ventures and spend more time with their family.

They told Access about their decision at the time.

“Fourteen years is a long time to do anything,” Jeremy explained, “and I just got to the point where it was never something I really said ‘yes’ to, I just grew up doing it.”

“It’s been incredible,” says the narrator.

I’d do it all over again if you asked me… but it’s been a long time.

“It’s time to switch gears.”

Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey have announced their departure from the reality show https:t.coFvtwzC9IwApic.twitter.comxRp7I6wCcF

Jeremy Roloff used Instagram to revisit his decision to leave Little People, Big World.

A fan asked why he no longer appears on the show, and a Reddit user captured his response.

“It became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he explained to the fan.

“He’s turned into that athlete who refuses to hang up his cleats, so he’s causing harm to the team while also injuring himself.”

Audrey and I wanted to do something other than make up drama for television.”

Jeremy added at the bottom of his response that he is grateful for the chance.

But he knows that his “listening” fans understand where he’s coming from.

Fans have mixed feelings about Jeremy and Audrey, but there are a few who…

