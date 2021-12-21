When JJ Abrams called Daisy Ridley’s acting ‘Wooden’ in ‘Star Wars,’ she wanted to die.

After a decades-long hibernation, Daisy Ridley was cast as the new lead in Star Wars.

Even she wasn’t prepared for the pressures that came with the role of Rey when she first took it on.

However, JJ Abrams, the director of Star Wars, added to her stress by referring to her acting as “wooden.”

After a particularly stressful day of filming, Ridley considered quitting her Star Wars role.

The Chaos Walking actress was having trouble adjusting to her new surroundings, according to Comicbook.

“It was terrifying.”

I was sick to my stomach, and I didn’t know anyone.

Ridley explained, “It takes me a long time to settle down with people.”

“And I remember being behind the speeder and there were a lot of people there, and someone was holding an umbrella over me, and I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it.’ Like, ‘Oh someone’s holding an umbrella over you? OK.’ And I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it.’ Like, ‘I can’t do this, this isn’t right.’

Fortunately, the actress stuck it out and continued to play Rey.

But there was another obstacle she had to overcome in the process.

Ridley revealed that Abrams didn’t like her acting, which bothered her at the time.

Ridley has previously stated that her own director was initially unimpressed with her performance.

When it came to criticizing Ridley’s performance, Abrams didn’t hold back.

And the criticism irritated the rising star even more.

“I was scared to death.

In a Glamour interview, Ridley revealed, “I thought I was going to have a panic attack on the first day.”

“JJ [Abrams] probably has no recollection of telling me that my performance was wooden.”

It was my first day, and I was dying inside.

I was on the verge of crying because I couldn’t breathe.”

Apart from Abrams, Ridley was also a harsh critic of her acting.

In fact, she once stated that she couldn’t even stand to watch herself perform.

According to the Daily Mail, Ridley said, “The first time I watched it, I was appalled.”

‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,’ says the narrator.

Ridley also felt like she came across as a “wooden plank,” and it took several rewatches for her to be satisfied with her performance.

“I then had to keep watching…

