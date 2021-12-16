When JK Simmons was asked to reprise his role as J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was taken aback.

JK Simmons, who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, was taken aback when he was asked to reprise his role as J Jonah Jameson.

Fans may believe that Spider-Man actor JK Simmons is the only person who could play J Jonah Jameson, but the actor did not believe it would happen again after Sam Raimi’s first trilogy ended.

Last night at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Simmons admitted that he expected the role to be recast when Spider-Man: Homecoming rebooted the franchise, and he was as surprised as fans to learn that he was being brought in to reprise his famous role in Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene in 2019.

Last night on the red carpet, Simmons admitted that his initial reaction was shock, but that he was glad to be back and excited that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is returning to Marvel to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Raimi’s imprint is all over No Way Home, not only because Simmons and other Raimi characters return, but also because Doctor Strange plays a pivotal role.

“Total shock,” Simmons said to Variety, his voice in a British accent and a smile hidden behind his hand.

“Initially, I thought it was because we did the Sam Raimi trilogy, which was brilliant, great, and wonderful, and then they moved on.”

That was fantastic, and I waved goodbye.

And now I’m back again.

And, thanks to Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], Sam is back in the Marvel Universe.

“It is lovely.”

You can watch the video below.

“We did the Sam Raimi trilogy,” JK Simmons says of his surprise at being asked to return to the (hashtag)SpiderMan universe.

It was fantastic.

It turned out to be wonderful.

It had been fantastic.

They then moved on, which I thought was fantastic.

https:t.co2D6DAM71lUpic.twitter.comE5mYvnzlgw

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will face villains from the Spider-Man franchise’s past in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but not ones he has seen before.

Spider-Man will face the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man) and Dr. Octopus on December 17th.

Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and others are among the cast members.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse appears to be more open than ever, leading to speculation that Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star J.K. Simmons Was Shocked When Asked to Return as J. Jonah Jameson