When Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans with Prince William were canceled, a biographer claims she was “left in tears.”

According to a biographer, Kate Middleton was once ‘left in tears’ when her Christmas plans with Prince William were canceled.

Christmas is a time to be with those you care about, but Kate Middleton was left in tears once when Prince William abruptly canceled their holiday plans.

Prince William is said to have called his then-girlfriend in 2006, prior to their wedding, to inform her that he would be spending time with his own family instead.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, claimed in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance that Prince William had promised Kate that he would join her family to celebrate Hogmanay.

“William had a change of heart at the last minute and decided to stay with his own family instead,” Katie said.

“Informed a tearful Kate during a late-night conversation on Boxing Day,” William is said to have said.

The decision appeared to be “no big deal,” according to the royal expert, but Kate saw it as “a sign of something more sinister to come.”

“She [Kate] had good reason to be concerned,” Katie continued.

“William was having second thoughts and sat down with his father and grandmother to have a candid conversation about his future with Kate.”

Both of them cautioned him not to rush into anything.”

The couple had a brief split the following year, in 2007, but reunited shortly after and married in 2011.

Camilla Parker-Bowles is said to have wished for Prince Charles’ eldest son to end his relationship with “pretty but dim” Kate, partly due to her “lowly” origins.

In their engagement interview before their wedding, they admitted that their mutually agreed breakup was for the best.

“We were both very young at the time, it was at university, and we were both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff,” William explained.

“We were growing up and trying to find our own way.”

