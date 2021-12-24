When Kate Winslet reconnected with Leo DiCaprio after travel restrictions were lifted, she ‘couldn’t stop crying.’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have known each other for half their lives.

So don’t blame Winslet for crying after reuniting with her Titanic co-star after a three-year separation.

The 46-year-old actress talked about the rush of emotions she felt when she and DiCaprio finally met in LA. The reason? They hadn’t been able to see each other due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Winslet said in an interview with The Guardian, “I couldn’t stop crying.”

“It’s not like I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been an opportunity to have dinner or grab a coffee and catch up!”

We have been unable to leave our respective countries.

Because of Covid, we’ve missed each other like so many other friendships around the world.

He’s a really close friend of mine.

“We’re destined to be together for the rest of our lives.”

On the set of the iconic 1997 film that launched them to unprecedented stardom, the Academy Award winners struck up a friendship.

Winslet turned 21 and DiCaprio turned 22 while filming the film.

They would reunite in 2008 for Revolutionary Road, but Winslet couldn’t believe DiCaprio was only a few years away from his birthday.

“Did you know Leo just turned 47?” she inquired, surprised.

And, while reminiscing about their youthful appearances on set, Winslet confirmed the reporter’s claim that DiCaprio complained “about Titanic’s arduous production and how miserable he felt” at the time.

“I remember! I remember that he was!” she told The Guardian. “It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together.”

“Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did,” Winslet added, throwing a jab at one of her closest friends for good measure.

“I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it,” she explained. “I didn’t feel it was my right to be unhappy, and if I was miserable, I would not have told a journalist.”

There’s no way I could have allowed that to happen!”

