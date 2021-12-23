When Kate Winslet reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart, she couldn’t stop crying.

Leonardo DiCaprio will always have a place in Kate Winslet’s heart (of the sea).

The Academy Award winner recently discussed why she and her Titanic co-star are “bonded for life.”

Kate Winslet’s friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio will last a lifetime.

Despite the fact that Titanic has been out of theaters for more than 24 years, the 46-year-old Oscar winner has maintained contact with her co-star.

In a December interview with The Guardian, he said

Winslet, 23, revealed that she recently reconnected with DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles for the first time in three years—a reunion that had previously been complicated by COVID-19 lockdowns.

And, like the film’s tragic ending, the get-together was a tearjerker.

She said, “I couldn’t stop crying.”

“I’ve known him for half my life!” says the speaker.

“It’s not like I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been an opportunity to have dinner or grab a coffee and catch up,” the English actress continued.

We haven’t been able to travel outside of our respective countries.

COVID has caused us to miss each other, as it has many friendships around the world.”

“We’re bonded for life,” she added, referring to the actor as a “really close friend.”

In the 1990s, while working on Titanic, Winslet met DiCaprio.

In 2008’s Revolutionary Road, they reunited to play a married couple struggling with their relationship.

“I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22,” Winslet reflected on the film that brought them together for the first time.

“It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together,” she said of the filming schedule for Titanic, joking that DiCaprio “had way more days off than I ever bloody did.”

“I guess I was brought up to be grateful and get on with things.”

“I didn’t think it was my right to be unhappy, and if I had been unhappy, I would not have told a journalist,” she said.

“There’s no way I’d have let that get away!”

Indeed, Winslet and DiCaprio frequently discuss their time on Titanic.

The star of Mare of Easttown previously told Glamour UK that the 1997 epic had left a lasting impression on them.

“You don’t even want to know what we talked about the other day,…

