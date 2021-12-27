When Kody has an issue with one of the other Wives, Robyn Brown of Sister Wives says it’s’really hard.’

All of them are linked.

Kody Brown has separate relationships with each of his wives, but when one of them has problems, it affects the rest of the family.

“I can’t express how difficult it is to be in a plural family where my husband and his other wife are having a problem that completely affects my life, but I’m supposed to stay out of it and I have no say,” Robyn Brown said on Sister Wives on Sunday, December 26.

“The lines between our marriages are difficult to draw because it’s like, ‘OK, you have to respect that she has her own relationship with Kody,’ but their relationship has an impact on yours.”

Robyn, 43, was reacting to the way Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown were handling the rules Kody, 52, had established for how the family would interact during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Sister Wives’ current season was filmed in late 2020.)

Kody spent a lot of time with Robyn during the early stages of the pandemic, which caused friction among the other wives.

Meri, 50, was especially hard hit because her and Kody’s only child, Mariah, 26, doesn’t live at home.

“As a family, we haven’t really spent much time together and it’s… weird,” Meri said on the TLC series’ December 19 episode, adding that she felt “lonely” while quarantined.

“All I want to do is spend time with my family,” says the narrator.

Robyn, for one, expressed her wish to help because the unhappiness of her sister wives affects her as well.

“I adore Meri and despise the fact that she is alone.

On Sunday, she said, “I want her to be happy.”

“If I could wave a magic wand and make Meri happy, I’d make it so she and Kody could figure out their problems.”

But I won’t be able to.”

Robyn admitted to Us Weekly earlier this year that she “lost a lot of sleep” because of the amount of time he spent with her compared to his other wives.

“I can’t say I felt guilty because I wasn’t the one making the decisions, but I do feel bad, and it’s really ruined the whole family experience.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown: It Is ‘Really Hard’ When Kody Has an Issue With One of the Other Wives