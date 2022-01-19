When Leonardo DiCaprio admitted he liked ‘Euphoria,’ Sydney Sweeney couldn’t stop laughing.

When Leonardo DiCaprio admitted he loved ‘Euphoria,’ Sydney Sweeney couldn’t stop laughing.

The cast and crew of Euphoria knew they were on to something special while filming the first season.

They couldn’t have predicted how popular the show would become.

The show racked up millions of viewers almost overnight and influenced fashion and makeup trends.

Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie, for example, became household names all of a sudden.

Some A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, have become fans of the show.

DiCaprio was asked about the TV shows he was watching at the time by Variety in 2019.

“I just saw Euphoria, which is incredible,” the Academy Award winner said.

“That show is amazing,” said one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

On her Twitter page, Zendaya even retweeted his response.

Sweeney also revealed that the cast was secretly freaking out about DiCaprio’s remark.

Sweeney revealed her reaction to learning that DiCaprio liked Euphoria in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When she heard what the Titanic star had to say about her show, The Players Table producer was apparently overcome with giggles.

She was overjoyed to work with DiCaprio on Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood after being a long-time fan.

She was still taken aback when he mentioned her show.

Cassie Never Told Her Friends She Was Pregnant, according to Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney explained, “I couldn’t stop laughing; I was like, “This is so cool!”

“I’ve always been a big fan of Leo’s, so getting to work with him was crazy awesome, but then to be on the same red carpet for the same movie and then he says my show is amazing, I’m like, ‘What is happening right now?’ The entire cast was talking about it and freaking out in our group chat, and then Barbie [Ferreira, who plays Kat on Euphoria] made a shirt of the quote that Leo said and made it for all

So now we all have shirts that say it.”

Sweeney isn’t exaggerating when she says she admires DiCaprio and his work.

She was asked who she’d like to work with in the future that she hadn’t gotten to work with yet in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018.

“Leonardo da Vinci…

