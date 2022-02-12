When making chicken wings, there are six things that can go wrong; here’s how to avoid each one.

When it comes to chicken wings, there are six things that can go wrong, and here’s how to avoid them.

Chicken wings are a must-have for any football fan on game day, but especially for the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the most important game of the year, and you don’t want to mess up the traditional side dish.

Depending on your cooking method, there are a variety of ways your chicken wings can go wrong.

However, with a few extra precautions courtesy of Southern Living, you can avoid a game-day disaster.

Grilling chicken wings adds a smoky flavor, but it’s not without risks.

If you’re not careful, your wings may become stuck on the grill, ripping the tender meat from the meat.

To avoid this, simply season your wings before putting them on the grill with a few tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil.

Grilling wings can also be tricky if you don’t pay attention to the temperature.

They could be fine one minute and then become burned with a raw center the next.

Having a “hot” and “cold” side to your grill is a simple way to avoid this.

Southern Living recommends leaving one side unlit while heating the other to 350° to 400°F.

To begin, cover and grill your wings for 15 minutes on each side on the unlit side.

Then, transfer them to the heated side of the grill and cook, uncovered, for 10-12 minutes, turning every two to three minutes, until the skin is crispy.

If you’re going to cook your chicken wings in the oven, make sure the skin crisps up so they can soak up all of the sauce.

If you’re having trouble getting the wings crispy in the oven, pat them dry with paper towels to remove any excess moisture.

Then, simply place the wings on a cookie sheet and bake for about an hour at 375 degrees, or until crispy.

Fried wings, while delicious, come with a few extra challenges.

First and foremost, you must pay special attention to the breading, as it is the breading that gives the wings their flavor, not the sauce.

To make the breading, dip your wings in buttermilk and then coat them in seasoned flour completely.

Season the flour to taste with salt, pepper, dried oregano, paprika, and chili powder, as suggested by Southern Living.

Furthermore, while it may be tempting to throw all of your wings into the fryer or pan at once, doing so will almost certainly result in a few cold wings.

Instead, cook your wings in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan or they’ll burn.

