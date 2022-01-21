When Meat Loaf met Elvis Presley at the ‘Rocky Horror’ Musical, he was ‘Starstruck.’

When Meat Loaf met Elvis Presley during a performance of the musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he was said to be “starstruck.”

Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, was an actor in the stage production of the musical ahead of the now-iconic feature film, written by Richard O’Brien, prior to the release of his multimillion-selling album Bat out of Hell.

Meat Loaf couldn’t believe his luck when the King of Rock and Roll came to see his show at the Comedy Theatre in London’s West End, where it was an instant hit.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s stage and film adaptations featured Meat Loaf as Eddie.

Dr. X kidnapped the character.

Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter.

He was envious of Eddie after Columbia developed feelings for the tough guy who rode a motorcycle.

Columbia had fallen out of love with Frank, Frank realized.

He became enraged and operated on Eddie, removing half of his brain in order to create Rocky, his ideal man.

Eddie was later placed in the freezer by the mad doctor in order to keep him away from Columbia.

Eddie eventually managed to break free from the freezer.

Frank assassinated him after he signed his signature song “Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul.”

Frank became so enraged with everyone that he ripped the tablecloth off, revealing Eddie’s body beneath it.

According to FUSE, the singer was taken aback when he met the King of Rock and Roll.

“The only time I ever got that way—oh my God,” Meat Loaf recalls, “was when I met Elvis and I couldn’t talk to him.”

“He came to see Rocky Horror,” Meat Loaf says, “and everyone else who had played Eddie in England had tried to do an Elvis impersonation.”

“When we first started doing it out in LA, they said to me, ‘Why would you want an Elvis impersonator? Why wouldn’t you want Eddie to be his own human being?’ They said, ‘Well, OK,’ and that’s what Elvis said to me.”

“Well, I hear everyone wants to do an Elvis impersonation [for Eddie], but you didn’t,” he says. “The only thing I said to him was, ‘No, because there’s only one you and only one me.'”

In a statement on his website, he…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.