When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California, they weren’t “babies in the woods,” according to experts.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living in California for nearly two years.

With their children, dogs, and rescue chickens, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live beachside.

However, a royal family expert claims that the circumstances surrounding their move were more complicated than they let on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

In Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan purchased a (dollar)14.7 million-dollar mansion.

Meghan and Harry’s sprawling estate — their 19,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than seven acres of land — is located in a gated community surrounded by other celebrity homes.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Oprah Winfrey are just a few of the famous people who call the area home.

Several times, the couple has let us into their home.

When Meghan turned 40 in August 2021, she filmed a video in her office.

In various videos and photos, she and Harry have also given fans a glimpse of their lush backyard, which includes the bench that inspired Meghan’s children’s book of the same name.

Meghan and Harry’s move to Montecito, California, took some unexpected turns.

They were staying in Canada at a house that producer David Foster helped secure when they announced their intention to step down as senior working royals in January 2020.

Following that, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and security concerns, Harry and Meghan packed their belongings and relocated.

Tyler Perry’s private jet whisked them away to California, where they stayed in his (dollar)18.7 million-dollar Beverly Hills mansion.

Finally, in the summer of 2020, Harry and Meghan purchased a home in Montecito.

However, as royal expert Andrew Morton told Salon in November 2021, the decision to relocate to the United States was not made on the spur of the moment.

Meghan and Harry’s move to California had been planned for quite some time, according to the author.

“I believe the story they’d like to tell is that they arrived in Los Angeles with a couple of suitcases and a cuddly toy and that was it,” the royal biographer explained.

“I believe the truth is that they’d been planning this move to Hollywood for some time, but not necessarily where they’d be living.”

He also mentioned Meghan’s involvement in the Netflix original series Pearl….

