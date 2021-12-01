When Michael Landon began his affair with Cindy Clerico, Karen Grassle of “Little House on the Prairie” said, “It Was Awkward as Hell.”

When the NBC hit Little House on the Prairie premiered in 1974, Michael Landon was married to Lynn Noe.

He cast Karen Grassle as his wife Caroline while serving as the show’s executive producer and starring as patriarch Charles Ingalls.

Landon’s adoration for the new stand-in for co-star Melissa Sue Anderson caused a noticeable shift on set, according to Grassle.

On Little House, Anderson played Mary, the oldest daughter, whom Grassle affectionately referred to as Missy.

When she was a teenager, Anderson hired Cindy Clerico as a stand-in for a number of her scenes.

Clerico, who was only a teen at the time, made a strong impression on Landon.

Grassle wrote in her book, “Bright Lights, Prairie Dust,” that “Missy had grown taller, and a new stand-in who could relate to a young teenager had been found.”

“Cindy Clerico was a nice young woman, 18, and her tiny slim body looked great in the tight jeans that Charlie’s Angels had made popular.

Mike began to arrive giddy at the makeup table, wearing cute, colorful tops.”

Landon was married to Lynn when he began his flirtation with the newest cast member, despite the fact that he was more than 20 years older than Clerico.

Grassle became aware of the changing nature of the relationship.

“At first, they just stood and talked a little longer than he talked to anyone else,” Grassle recalled.

“Then she loaned him Nancy Friday’s probing book about her relationship with her mother, ‘My Mother, My Self,’ which was appropriate given that Mike had been wounded by his mother, as his work so often revealed.”

This ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star once claimed that the show ‘got us cheap.’

Landon and Clerico’s relationship impacted the entire Little House cast and crew, according to Grassle.

“They began to walk farther away from the action, engrossed in conversation and in each other,” the Little House alum observed.

“It was a nightmare for us in the office.”

It was obvious to all.

“Everyone averted their gaze.”

Grassle felt sympathy for Lynn because she had already formed a friendship with Landon’s wife.

“I was acquainted with his wife,” she explained.

“I had visited her at her residence.

She’d treated me with respect.

And I remembered their kids – there were still three at home, I realized – and they were all younger than Cindy.

After doing things his way, this is what he gets.

…Alive…

