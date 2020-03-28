When Michel Hidalgo replayed France-RFA 82

Michel Hidalgo shouts from the touchline. He makes great gestures, encourages, replaces, stamps. At half-time, he hands a bottle of water to Michel Platini. The coach of the France team has shutout under the harness but he still has the flame. And the urge to believe it anyway, or at least to drive out demons. It’s 2006, a sweet summer evening at the Parc des Princes, at a performance of Number 10. The Swiss performer Massimo Furlan recreated the legendary France-FRG semi-final of the 1982 World Cup in Spain. On the lawn of the Park, he replayed alone and without the ball in the shoes of Platini. Tribute from one artist to another artist, both of Italian origin. He had watched the game fifty times to memorize the movements, gestures and attitudes of Platoche during the cruelest defeat in the history of French football. The quagmire of Seville.

Michel Hidalgo, the coach at the time, had agreed to reinterpret his own role on the sidelines. An experience of re-enactment, Anglo-Saxon genre which consists in replaying an event. That evening, Hidalgo played the game. He saw the highlights of this anthology match, broadcast on giant screens. The resumption of a treasury flight. Giresse’s goal and his crazy 80-meter race… The Blues then lead 3-1 in overtime, one foot in the final. Rummenigge and Fisher tie the two teams. The FRG qualifies during the penalty shootout.

But before that, there is of course the attack on Battiston by Schumacher, the German goalkeeper, who gets away without even taking a yellow card and keeps smiling. Battiston is evacuated on a stretcher, his neck is loose, his teeth are cracked and his jaw fractured … At the Parc des Princes, Massimo Furlan shakes hands with his imaginary teammate to accompany him to the locker room. Didier Roustan and Basile Boli play the role of commentators. Not without mischief, they try to pretend to discover the drama of this crampon tragedy. A tragedy that Platini summed up perfectly: “No film in the world, no play can transmit as many contradictory currents, as many emotions as the lost semi-final of Seville.”

This summer evening in 2006, we don’t know if catharsis worked on Michel Hidalgo. No doubt much more would have been needed. For the public present in the stands, one could not have dreamed of a more beautiful exorcism.