When Michelle Rodriguez discovered Letty Ortiz’s original storyline with Dominic Toretto, she sobbed and threatened to leave ‘The Fast and the Furious.’

When Michelle Rodriguez discovered Letty Ortiz’s original storyline with Dominic Toretto, she cried and threatened to leave ‘The Fast and the Furious.’

The Fast and Furious’ Michelle Rodriguez rose to fame as a result of the franchise’s success.

She was on the verge of quitting when she became dissatisfied with the story arc of her character.

Here’s a look at her character and the plot that nearly drove her to leave the film series that catapulted her to fame.

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz (Rodriguez) have been friends since childhood and share a passion for automobiles.

They started dating as teenagers and appear as a couple in The Fast and the Furious.

They collaborate, stealing high-end electronics and illegally racing.

Dom and Letty are torn apart by the end of the first film when the cops find out about Dom’s criminal activities and he flees.

Rodriguez revealed that there was a storyline in the original script for The Fast and the Furious that involved Letty cheating on Dom with Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, which resulted in a love triangle.

The mere thought of it infuriated Rodriquez.

“I basically cried and said, ‘Don’t sue me, please — I can’t do this in front of millions of people,'” she told the Daily Beast in 2017.

“My entire point in becoming an actress was that I thought I’d be able to live out a fantasy.”

And I have no desire to be a slacker! Do you?!”

She wasn’t the only one who had been thinking about the character arc.

“Vin was the first one to pull me to the side while I was crying, and all he did was look at me and say, ‘I got your back,'” Rodriguez said.

Relax and let me handle it; you’re right, it makes me look bad anyway.’

The Letty fairytale began there.”

Following Paul Walker’s untimely death in 2013, Universal halted Furious 7 production for four months before restarting.

Producers consulted with the cast and crew before moving forward in Walker’s honor.

The seventh installment of the franchise was directed by James Wan with the assistance of Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, and features a rewritten ending that pays tribute to the actor.

Other changes to the script include a scene from the first film, in which a gang of thieves is attempting to steal a truck…

