When Miley Cyrus stopped being Hannah Montana, Dolly Parton was’very worried.’

When Miley Cyrus stopped being Hannah Montana, Dolly Parton was’very concerned.’

Dolly Parton was proud of her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for forging her own path, but she was concerned about her well-being.

Parton wondered if Cyrus was going too far in her efforts to shed her Disney image.

She expressed her concern about some of Cyrus’ comments, as well as her hopes for her goddaughter’s future.

Because of her friendship with Billy Ray Cyrus, Parton became involved in Cyrus’ life.

According to Yahoo!, Parton stated, “I worked with Billy Ray for all those years, when he had ‘Achy Breaky Heart.'”

“In the beginning, he and I collaborated on some shows.

He helped me open a few of my shows.

We’re still getting to know each other.

I made a video for the song “Romeo” that I wrote.

Because we’re both country kids, we just kind of clicked.

“Just talking about it was a lot of fun.”

“It gives me great pleasure to present Dolly Parton with the first Billboard Women in Music Hitmaker Award.

—@MileyCyrus(hashtag)BBWomenInMusicpic.twitter.comXpe53WxErX —@MileyCyrus(hashtag)BBWomenInMusicpic.twitter.comXpe53WxErX

Parton wanted to be Cyrus’ godmother from the moment she was born.

“When Miley came along, I immediately said, ‘She has to be my fairy goddaughter,'” she explained.

Cyrus left Hannah Montana in 2011 to pursue a more mature audience and career.

“One day she had had enough and said to me, ‘I need to murder Hannah Montana in order for people to accept who I really am,'” Parton told The Sun, according to the Daily Mail.

Following this, Cyrus drastically altered her appearance and performance style to fit her new career stage.

Shirley Temple was likened to Parton’s goddaughter.

“Temple was wonderful when she was a little girl, but as she grew older, she became less so.

And no one wanted her to grow up.

Parton explained, “They were enraged by her.”

“Well, Miley has been that way for everyone.”

I was worried to death.

I was holding my breath, hoping that she wouldn’t be completely crucified.

However, she felt compelled to carve out a niche in the pop world.”

Despite Parton’s understanding of Cyrus’ motivations, she expressed concern about her actions.

“I’m hoping she keeps it on the straight and narrow and doesn’t do too many bizarre things,” she said.

“I don’t think the audience would forgive her if she did anything else…

