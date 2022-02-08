When Milo Ventimiglia first directed the cast of ‘This Is Us,’ they gave him “side eye,” saying, “We don’t have that trust yet.”

When Milo Ventimiglia directed ‘This Is Us,’ the cast gave him “side eye,” saying, “We don’t have that trust yet.”

The cast of This Is Us is multi-talented, and many of them have acted in front of the camera during the show’s six seasons.

Milo Ventimiglia was one of the first cast members of This Is Us to direct an episode.

However, he claims that his co-stars were initially hesitant to trust him.

Milo Ventimiglia is best known for his role as Jack Pearson on This Is Us, but he has also directed a few episodes.

He made his directorial debut on This Is Us with the fifth episode of season 4, “Storybook Love,” and later directed episode 15 of season 5, “Jerry 2.0.”

The drama between Teen Kate and her boyfriend Mark began with “Storybook Love,” which would later tie into her adult storyline.

Jerry 2.0 was the fifth season’s penultimate episode.

Before canceling their wedding, it showed the first signs of Kevin and Madison getting cold feet.

Milo Ventimiglia is now directing one more episode of This Is Us, bringing his time on the show to a close with a bang.

We don’t know which hour of the upcoming Big Three trilogy Ventimiglia will be in, but we do know he’ll be in it.

Mandy Moore has already confirmed that the Kate hour will be directed by her.

And, since Justin Hartley is also directing one of the episodes, Ventimiglia is most likely in charge of the Kevin episode.

For his character’s episode, Hartley is unlikely to step behind the camera.

However, given the limited information we have about the trilogy, this is just speculation.

Milo Ventimiglia talked about directing his This Is Us co-stars on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

He remarked, “It was funny.”

“I’m not on set with them all the time because I don’t act with them on a regular basis.”

As a result, my direction is initially met with a side-eye.

Like, he’s looking at me as if we don’t have that level of trust yet.

I mean, we could easily hold a press conference together.”

“But it’s been a pleasure to be creative with the cast,” Ventimiglia continued.

To actually be there, to have a front-row seat to what they’re doing on a weekly basis.

And, I have to say, they’re all incredibly talented, and the words are there, and the crew is well-oiled.

It’s a very smooth process, especially for…

