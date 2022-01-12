When my date invited me to his bachelor party, I found out he was getting married – and it gets worse.

When he invited me to his Bachelor party, I found out my date was getting married – and it gets worse.

A WOMAN was ecstatic when she instantly connected with a guy she met at a club – until she learned he was engaged.

She did admit, however, that this was not the worst aspect of her romantic experiences.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, the woman, who goes by the handle @shainamonai, revisited the memory.

“We danced all night, then went to Waffle House and exchanged numbers,” she reminisced.

She then revealed that the man had asked if she was available for an unexpected event a few nights later: his bachelor party.

The TikToker claimed to have said, “I want you to be my plus one.”

He then went on to say that after eight years together, he was getting married to his high school sweetheart.

Furthermore, when she mentioned that she wasn’t sure what her role in the celebration was supposed to be, he responded, “I would say my date.”

“From what I can tell, we’re going to a strip club.”

That isn’t, however, the worst aspect of this woman’s romantic life.

A comment on her video reminded her that this wasn’t the first time she’d gotten too close to an engaged man by accident.

“I went on this cruise with some friends a few years ago and I met this guy at the bar and we hit it off, everything was great, and we hooked up,” she said in a video on her page.

“Then his friends were like, ‘Tell my man congratulations, this is his bachelor party,'” she said.

The woman’s fans couldn’t believe her good fortune, even though some admitted to having been in similar situations.

“It’s how casually he said it.”

“Like it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” one user wrote beneath the video.

Another surprised user suggested, “Girl, you need a vibe cleanse!”

“I’ll never get married,” a pessimistic viewer declared.

“These guys out here are real dogs.”

“I had the same experience on a Carnival cruise,” a fourth commenter admitted.

“We got together, and he invited me to dinner with his groomsmen.”

“Girl, a guy I’d been kicking it with took me to dinner to meet his grandparents,” another person said.

“I found out a week later that they were in town for his wedding.”

