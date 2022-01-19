When my date tried to persuade me to come over, he body-shamed me – those are the most depressing messages I’ve ever received.

When my date tried to persuade me to come over, he body-shamed me – it was the most depressing messages I’ve ever received.

Given that we can easily swipe through hundreds of dating app profiles in a single evening, it’s no surprise that there’s a LOT of pressure on people to make a strong first impression.

While using cliches is unlikely to increase your chances of getting a date, you know what’s worse? BODY-SHAMING someone you’ve never met.

We know what you’re thinking: how could anyone think that approach would work?

Unfortunately for TikTok user Em, when she matched with a guy last April, she found herself in exactly this situation.

Em shared the downright grim (not to mention bizarre) conversation starter the bloke resorted to in a viral video with over 3.7 MILLION views.

“Hey, baby,” he wrote.

Put that cupcake down and dash over to my house.”

Em was perplexed at first and inquired as to what he was talking about.

“You seem to hide cupcakes in your bedside table,” he continued.

“The f*** is that supposed to mean lmao,” she continued, interrogating him further.

He savagely responded, “It means you’re slightly obese.”

Needless to say, the conversation came to a halt at that point, and Em described the messages as among the most offensive she had ever received on the app.

However, after her video received over 600,000 “likes,” she got the last laugh.

“Thanks Mikey,” she captioned the video.

“THE WAY MY JAW JUST KEEP DROPPING,” said one stunned viewer.

“ARE THE STRAIGHT MEN ALRIGHT?!?”

“Mikey has never felt the touch of a woman in his life,” another joked.

A third responded, “The only thing men have is audacity.”

