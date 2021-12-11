When my daughter fell asleep during her time out, I simply left her, but others accused me of abusing her.

My daughter fell asleep during her time out, and I simply left her, but others accused me of abusing her.

Isn’t it true that we all need to teach our children the difference between right and wrong in some way?

This mother’s daughter grew tired of being placed in ‘time out’ and fell asleep while standing up.

The Tiktok, which has 6.1 million views, shows Judith Rose checking on her daughter, who had been placed in ‘time out’ and forced to stand in the corner of the room.

Her daughter, on the other hand, had managed to doze off while waiting, as evidenced by the video.

The 8-second video drew a flood of advice from other parents on the discipline method, as some were unsure of how fair the punishment was.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Others became enraged, saying, “Dang, so according to these comments we ain’t even allowed to give kids time outs?? First spankings and now this??”

“Y’all think this is abuse?” one viewer exclaimed, “When we stood in the corner, we had to fight everything in us not to cry bc the corner would turn into belt real quick.”

“I can see why the world is the way it is today based on the comments.

Another person argued, “Kids need discipline, and time outs are fine.”

“All these people saying how this is wrong are the problems with the world today,” one observer said, “kids deserve to learn right and wrong and the outcomes of both.”

“Say it with me,” one parent said, “this is not my child, so I have no say in how she’s disciplined.”

“Omgg Yesss!” Judith exclaimed, “It’s horrible that it’s mostly women!”

Although some said they would wake her up and even tuck her in bed, Judith’s daughter remained asleep throughout the video.

“You can be a gentle parent and still use time outs,” Judith said, exclaiming, “OMG YES!”

Many parents claimed that their children misbehave, nap, and then return to normal, as one parent put it: “Explains why she was acting out.”

She was simply exhausted.”

Some people thought Judith went too far when she said, “I just couldn’t do this to a child.”

“Giving time out is terrible for the kids…you have to listen to them and figure out what’s wrong…poor angel…”

Many people agreed that Judith’s daughter needed a nap, not a ‘time out,’ saying, “She needed a nap.”

There won’t be a timeout.

“You should’ve known better,” says the narrator.

A commenter joked about seeing the bright side…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.