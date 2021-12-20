When my ex-husband’s girlfriend marries him, she wants to wear MY wedding gown – I refused, and she’s furious now.

My ex-husband’s girlfriend wants to marry him in MY wedding gown, which I refused, and she is now furious.

A WOMAN has taken to Reddit to express her dissatisfaction with her ex-husband’s girlfriend’s request that she wear her wedding gown when she marries him.

The strange request arose, the anonymous poster explained to site users, because she had become “really great friends” with her ex’s new love.

She’s also kept up a friendship with her ex-husband, with whom she has a five-year-old son, and was aware when he and his girlfriend, G, “started talking about marriage,” as she put it in the post.

The woman wrote, “I guess G saw some old pictures of me in my wedding gown and has been raving about how pretty my dress is.”

“The other day, we were having coffee together, and G mentioned that he was getting married soon.

I expressed my delight at her success.

“However, things changed when she asked to wear MY wedding gown.”

The woman told her she was “really shocked” she’d even asked if she could wear the dress and that she was “flattered,” but declined.

“She became extremely pouty and began to question why,” she continued.

“I explained that I didn’t want her to marry my ex-husband in my dress,” she said.

“She became enraged and began to cause a commotion.

I knew she wasn’t going to calm down, so I walked out.”

She received a call from her ex-husband an hour later, asking what had happened.

He “completely understood and was on my side” when she explained the situation, but it “didn’t end there.”

G has persuaded her friends and family, as well as the woman’s employer, to call her an asshole for “not sharing,” according to the poster.

“G claims I’m not over K and that I’m only doing this to sabotage her wedding,” she explained.

G also “told her friends and family that I offered her the dress but then backed out due to jealousy.”

“Part of me just doesn’t feel comfortable having her wear my dress,” the poster admitted, despite the fact that she’s “true” she’s not completely over her ex.

“This whole thing has really put a strain on my ex’s and my relationship, as well as the relationship around my son,” she continued.

“A part of me wants to give in, but I’m still not sure.”

So, am I the jerk for refusing to let her wear my gown?”

The majority of commenters sided with the poster, with one writing: “Just imagine being K and his soon to be 2nd wife…

