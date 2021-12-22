When my next-door neighbor found out I was on benefits, she demanded that I pay for her groceries… when I refused, she called me an asshole.

My next-door neighbor found out I’m on benefits and now expects me to pay for her groceries… when I refused, she called me an asshole.

A WOMAN has taken to Reddit to express her dissatisfaction with her next-door neighbor, who asks her to buy her groceries on a regular basis and calls her an “asshole” when she refuses.

The single mother explained the situation by saying her new neighbor, who moved in at the beginning of November, is “constantly pestering me for various groceries.”

“I went to the grocery store right before Thanksgiving and had to go to several because most of the stores were out of things,” she explained.

“She saved her shopping for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

They were lacking in a number of areas.

“She texted me a long message with about 20-30 items she “needed.”

I told her that I didn’t have the majority of the items, but that I did have a few.

She pleaded with me to give her the few I had.

“I gave her what I had (3 jars of peanut butter, 4 cans of green beans, 6 cans of beans, and 2 cans of cranberry sauce) because I had extra.”

“She expressed gratitude but never offered to pay for or replace the items.”

She then sent her messages in the first and second weeks of December, asking for items that the poster lacked.

“I was out running errands on Sunday when she texted me with about 80 items she wanted me to buy,” she continued.

“I told her I didn’t have the extra cash and, more importantly, I didn’t have the time to shop for two households.”

She became enraged and stated that picking up her 80 items would only take a few minutes longer.

“I told her I couldn’t do it.”

And, in addition to frequently giving her shopping lists, the woman’s neighbor has “accidentally” opened her mail because she is home all day and receives mail for both rental houses – which are on the same plot.

She discovered that the mother is on benefits as a result of this, and she used this information to persuade her to buy the food for her.

“I was giving my son a bath tonight when my phone chirped for a text message,” she explained.

“Within two minutes, she is pounding on my door, demanding peanut butter, milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, and butter.”

“I told her that I needed to stretch my food dollars and couldn’t afford to keep buying groceries for them.”

“She responded that I was on SNAP (which she knows because she ‘accidentally’ opens my mail on a regular basis).”

“I told her I didn’t get much and that I just qualified on Friday and that I needed to buy baby food…

