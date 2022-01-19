When my son got his hands on his father’s beard trimmers and gave himself a DIY haircut, I burst into tears.

My son got his hands on his father’s beard trimmers and gave himself a DIY haircut, which brought me to tears.

A MUM is in tears after her two-year-old son got his hands on his father’s clippers and shaved half of his hair off.

As Faith, 37, was folding laundry, her toddler, Otis Morgan, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, got hold of his father’s beard trimmer, which had been charging outside the bathroom.

The toddler crawled into his parents’ bedroom after giving himself a DIY trim, where Faith spotted him.

She didn’t realize what had happened until later, when she discovered the trimmer on the floor, surrounded by tufts of baby hair.

“I couldn’t help myself. I had to laugh.”

”I mean, in situations like that, you either choose to laugh or cry,” the mother explained.

“I didn’t even register the buzzing noise of the clippers because he was playing with his sister’s unicorn toy, which makes a buzzing noise as it spins around.”

“Seeing his father shave his head on a regular basis, he obviously decided to give it a try.”

“I noticed he had hair on his sleeve when he returned to my room.”

Faith initially mistook her son for hugging the family cat and was taken aback by how much he was shedding.

“However, it didn’t take long for me to realize that there was far too much hair for it to be the cat!”

“When I saw the damage he’d caused, I asked him what had happened.

“I must admit, I cried later when I realized we might have to shave off all of his hair.

“Just because of how drastically different he’d appear!”

Faith also took photos of Otis’ DIY snipping and posted them to a Facebook parenting group for advice.

“So my husband left his hair clippers on charge and my 2yr old found them,” read the post, which has received 4,300 likes so far.

“I know these things happen (my daughter cut her hair off with scissors a few years ago; why is it always my children?!

”Actually, don’t answer that) and I know it’ll grow back, but has anyone had their child do something similar and have pictures of how you styled it to look okay?

“I’m not sure I want to shave off all of his hair.”

“Bless him!” one Facebook user exclaimed.

”We’ve all had our children’s hair cut.”

”For each child, it’s like a rite of passage.”

“Hugs!”

“I apologize for laughing, but this is hilarious,” a second added.

”It will be done by the hairdresser…”

