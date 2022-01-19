When my son got his hands on his father’s beard trimmers and gave himself a DIY haircut, I burst into tears.

When my son got his hands on his father’s beard trimmers and gave himself a DIY haircut, I burst out laughing.

As Faith, 37, was folding laundry, her toddler, Otis Morgan, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, got his hands on his father’s beard trimmer, which was charging outside the bathroom.

The toddler crawled into his parents’ bedroom after giving himself a DIY trim, where Faith spotted him.

She didn’t realize what had happened until later, when she discovered the trimmer surrounded by tufts of baby hair on the floor.

“I couldn’t help but laugh.”

“I mean, in situations like that, you either laugh or cry,” the mother explained.

“I didn’t even notice the buzzing noise of the clippers because he was playing with his sister’s unicorn toy, which makes a buzzing noise as it spins around.”

“Seeing his father shave his head on a regular basis, he obviously decided to give it a try.”

“When he returned to my room, I noticed he had hair on his sleeve.”

Faith initially mistook her son for hugging the family cat and was taken aback by how much he was shedding.

“However, it didn’t take long for me to realize that there was far too much hair for it to be the cat!”

“When I saw the damage he’d caused, I asked him what had happened.”

“I must admit, I cried later when I realized we might have to shave off all of his hair.

“It’s just because of how drastically different he’d look!”

Faith also took pictures of Otis’ DIY snipping and posted them in a Facebook parenting group to get advice.

“So my husband left his hair clippers on charge and my two-year-old found them,” read the post, which has received 4,300 likes so far.

“I know these things happen (my daughter shaved her head with a pair of scissors a few years ago; why is it always my kids?!

“Actually, don’t respond to that) and I know it will grow back, but has anyone had their child do something similar and have pictures of how you styled it to make it look okay?

“I don’t want to shave off all of his hair.”

Users on Facebook were in tears, with one commenting, “Bless him!

“We’ve all had our children’s hair cut.

“For each child, it’s a rite of passage.”

Warm greetings!”

“I apologize for laughing, but this is hilarious,” a second added.

