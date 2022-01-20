When my stalker followed me to Ibiza, I thought I’d die – I still have nightmares about him, even though he’s in jail.

My stalker followed me to Ibiza, and even though he’s in prison, I still have nightmares about him.

In an emotional new documentary, a 22-year-old dancer opens up about her stalker nightmare.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers aims to raise awareness about the devastating effects of stalking, and Stacey met Abby in last night’s episode.

Despite being arrested three times and convicted, the dancer was stalked by an obsessed fan named Jamie, who made her life a living hell.

Jamie was well-versed in her address, as well as her parents’ and employer’s information, and had even followed her to Ibiza.

It all started on Abby’s birthday in 2020, when he showed up at her parents’ house with a present and asked for a selfie and a hug.

She went on to explain how Jamie seemed to recognize her from school and that she had forgotten about him.

“I called for my mother, and she came downstairs,” she told Metro.co.uk. “She said hello, and he said, ‘Hi, I’m Jamie.’

“I could tell she didn’t know who he was, so she told me to talk to him.”

“I asked him his age, where he was from, and what he did, and that silenced the voice in my head that said you have no idea who this is.”

Abby was horrified and sent Jamie a message saying he would never see her in person again, but he continued to show up as she went about her life.

“That’s when I thought I was in physical danger,” Abby said after seeing Jamie hiding behind a beach hut in a black hoodie after performing on the beachfront in Brighton.

“I was terrified.”

Abby told her parents, who alerted the cops, but not before Jamie had tracked her down while she was on vacation in Ibiza.

He was arrested after discovering her new address in Brighton.

“I told myself that I was going to die,” she said in an interview with the outlet.

“I know that sounds completely out of proportion, but when you have a stranger following you around at night and after work, living in my shed, tracking my every move, and learning my running route, I truly believed my life was in jeopardy.”

Jamie’s autism was revealed after his arrest, and while Abby’s hatred faded and she hopes he receives the help and support he requires, she no longer feels like the person she once was.

“Even my nightmares are terrifying,” she said.

“I’m constantly thinking about it.”

BBC iPlayer has Stacey Dooley: Stalkers.