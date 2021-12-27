When new episodes of ‘NCIS’ air in 2022, another fan favorite will return.

When new episodes of ‘NCIS’ return in 2022, another fan favorite will return.

The season 19 winter finale of NCIS aired in early December, but the holiday break won’t last long.

In early January, new episodes of the CBS procedural will premiere.

When the show does return, another fan favorite will be brought back.

NCIS fans last saw a new episode on December 6, when the ninth episode of season 19 — “Collective Memory” — aired. The winter break will be brief, as CBS has episode 10 “Pledge of Allegiance” scheduled for Monday, January 3, 2022.

The episode description reads, “NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.”

Brian Dietzen, a longtime series regular, will write an episode for NCIS season 19’s second half.

Since season one, he’s played medical examiner Jimmy Palmer.

However, this is the first time the actor has been given a writing credit for the show.

“In a word… grateful,” Dietzen captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding his script on November 25.

“You guys, I got to write an @ncis_cbs script with my pal @mostxsw [writerexecutive producer Scott Williams], and it’s been a great adventure so far.”

Dietzen kept the title of the episode he wrote a secret.

However, he posted a photo of his script, which was marked with the episode number “1913,” which translates to Season 19, Episode 13, and indicates that it will air in late January or early February 2022.

However, no specific air date for that episode has been announced.

According to TV Insider, Meredith Eaton will reprise her role as immunologist Carol Wilson in the episode Dietzen wrote.

She has previously appeared in three NCIS episodes, with her first appearance in the season 7 episode “Faith” and her most recent appearance in Season 11’s “Homesick.”

Eaton’s return was announced on Instagram by Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres).

Dietzen shared a photo of himself with Eaton, and Valderrama shared a short video.

