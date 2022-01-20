When Nick Cannon is being intimate, he opens up about his ‘insecurities,’ saying, ‘I Hide Under the Covers.’

When it comes to intimacy, Nick Cannon opens up about his ‘insecurities’: ‘I Hide Under the Covers.’

Honest discussions.

While Nick Cannon appears to be self-assured, he’s revealing the one thing in the bedroom that makes him uncomfortable.

“Do you have any insecurities about the bedroom?” Cannon, 41, inquired of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dr.

Ish Major, Chris Distefano, and Rip Michaels participate in a panel discussion on his self-titled daytime talk show on Wednesday, January 19.

“Let me start by saying that I have a fear of intimacy.”

“I’ve always been skinny, so I’ve never liked to be completely naked,” he continued. “I hide under the covers as much as I brag about being in shape.”

During intimate encounters, the Wild ‘N Out alum explained that he “has to have some type of clothing” or “some type of socks.”

“But women don’t think about that,” the California native added during the talk show segment. “I’m pretty sure because that’s when we’re most vulnerable when we’re making love.”

“When we’re in touch with our sensuality and spirituality, we’re at our most vulnerable.”

Cannon hasn’t been shy about discussing his sex life before.

Late last year, he and Alyssa Scott welcomed their seventh child, Zen.

(He also has twins Morocco and Monroe, 10 months, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 4 months, and Powerful, 12 months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zillion and Zion, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.)

During a “Drinks Champs” interview in October 2021, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor revealed, “I’m celibate right now.”

“I’m going to try to make it to 2022.”

You said I wasn’t really.

I’m announcing that I’m going in.”

“OK, give me a break bus,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, referring to his therapist’s support for the project.

I’m going to stop having kids.”

“You can’t be like, ‘No, I’m done.’ What if God says, ‘No, you[‘re] not.’ I come from a big family, I have several siblings, I’ve been raised in an unconventional family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a.”

