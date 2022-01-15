When Olivia Rodrigo returns for Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ Joshua Bassett unfollows her.

Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo’s co-star and ex-boyfriend, has unfollowed her on social media one year after the release of her hit single “drivers license.”

Bassett and Rodrigo had a tumultuous relationship, and many of the songs on the pop star’s debut album Sour were inspired by their breakup.

Now, just as Bassett has stopped following Rodrigo on social media, it has been confirmed that the former partners will reunite on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

All of the information we have so far is listed below.

Olivia Rodrigo has been named Time’s Entertainer of the Year for 2021.

In her December letter, she said:

Rodrigo will return to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for season 3 of the Disney show, according to a reporter who spoke to the publication on September 9.

Rodrigo was rumored not to return to the series after achieving massive success as a pop star in 2021 following the release of her debut album Sour.

Not only does the “brutal” singer have a full musical schedule, but returning to the show would also mean working with her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

Most, if not all, of the breakup songs on Sour are said to be inspired by Bassett.

Rodrigo is quoted in the Time article as saying, “Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life.”

It’s also the most personally satisfying.”

“She’ll return for Season 3 of the High School Musical series, which begins filming in January,” the reporter continued, “and perhaps she’ll act more in the future.”

Her priority, however, is music.”

Prior to the Season 3 filming of 'HSMTMTS,' Joshua Bassett unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram.

Bassett appears to have unfollowed the singer of “good 4 u” on Instagram.

It’s unclear when he stopped following Olivia Rodrigo, but the news is intriguing given that they’ll be working together again on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Bassett has 2.8 million Twitter followers and only follows 288 accounts.

Rodrigo has a total of 21.1 million followers, but she follows no one.

Rodrigo recently shared a video clip commemorating the one-year anniversary of her debut single, “drivers license,” which was released on January 1st.

8th, 2021

Her breakup with Bassett is the subject of the song.

The date was December.

Olivia Rodrigo, 30, revealed to British Vogue…

