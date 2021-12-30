‘When other actors lose their cool, I mentally take notes,’ says Matt Berry on Toast of Tinseltown.

‘When other actors lose their cool, I’m mentally taking notes,’ Matt Berry says on Toast of Tinseltown.

Steven Toast, the actor’s gloriously pompous creation, is back after a seven-year hiatus, and this time he’s going after Hollywood.

He discusses rage, failure, and Clem Fandango.

Matt Berry was recently boarding a London Tube train when he ran into someone wearing his Toast of London catchphrase on a T-shirt: “Yes, I can hear you, Clem Fandango!”

This wasn’t the first time I’d done something like this.

Berry once saw the quote – which his character, the obnoxious self-promoter Steven Toast, says exasperatedly to his hipster voiceover producer Clem Fandango (Shazad Latif) – graffitied on the wall of a public toilet in east London.

He tells me that a thoroughbred racehorse has been named “Clem Fandango.”

Toast has finally made it to Hollywood.

He’s moved (after a seven-year hiatus) both to BBC Two from Channel 4 and across the Atlantic for the deliriously surreal new series, Toast of Tinseltown, under the mistaken impression that he’s landed a leading role in a Star Wars film.

“It’s been a full primary school education or an entire adolescence since Toast was last on our screens,” says Arthur Mathews, the show’s writer, on the set of the show, which is filmed in Harlesden, north-west London, in keeping with the title character’s world of unfulfilled expectations.

“However, he has gained no knowledge.”

“Toast takes on a whole new life in America,” Berry says.

The decision to relocate to the United States was made in order to avoid repeating the first three seasons’ content.

“We didn’t want to sabotage it in any way.”

“It had to be in a different place with different people if we were going to do it,” he says.

Toast has a new playground in Tinseltown, as well as a new place to suffer weekly humiliation.

Toast is hilarious because, unlike an American sitcom character, he never wins.

“He’s delusional and keeps tripping himself up,” Berry agrees.

“It’s very different from the American sitcom model, where losers and characters who don’t get what they think they deserve face a lot of opposition.

That isn’t how we do comedy.

We begin with these losers and continue to watch them not receive what they deserve.”

Toast’s never-ending failure starts the moment he steps foot in Los Angeles.

