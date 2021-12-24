When our son was born 13 weeks prematurely, we said our goodbyes twice, but our brave boy is the best early Christmas present.

Katie Norbury and Adam Smith, like any new parents, are looking forward to spending the holidays with their newborn son Elliot.

They’ve purchased a special story for him to read on Christmas Eve, and they’ve been telling him that Santa will be coming to see him.

Elliot arrived 13 weeks early, weighing 389g – less than a tin of beans – and will spend his first Christmas with his family in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Elliot’s survival was in doubt, and Katie and Adam said their final goodbyes to their son when he was just a week old, after he contracted an infection and doctors estimated he had only two hours to live.

Despite the odds, their little boy recovered and is now on the mend.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster, but Elliot is such a little fighter,” Katie, a 21-year-old care assistant, said.

“This isn’t how we had envisioned spending our first Christmas as a family, but we have to stick together for him.”

“We are eternally grateful to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who have assisted us.”

Due to a problem with Katie’s placenta discovered during pregnancy scans, Elliot was delivered by emergency C-section on November 22nd, nearly four months ahead of his due date of February 19th.

The tiny baby was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he was doing well until his progress slowed.

“We were told Elliot only had two hours left,” Adam, a 23-year-old support worker, said.

We dialed our parents’ numbers, and…

