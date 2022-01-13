When people see me without makeup, they call me grandma, but when I put on makeup, they call me catfish.

When people see me without makeup, they call me grandma, but my glow has them reeling.

We may not always look our best, but this woman demonstrates how to achieve the ultimate glow.

Tiffany has chosen to show that women can be both by posting her everyday looks alongside her stunning makeovers on social media.

With her 708.3k followers on Tiktok, the fitness fan shared her complete transformation from a homey ‘grandma’ to a stunning woman in a red dress.

The video, which has 671.7k views, shows her in a grey dressing gown and a few slurs from her app’s comment section.

“Are you just a pretty face,” they say. “You’re too old for tikok,” “I wouldn’t want to wake up to that,” “You’re a catfish,” “You’re just trying to get attention,” she punches away, revealing her makeover.

She strode confidently toward the camera in a revealing red halter-neck low-cut dress with splits on both legs that flowed out behind her.

“Serving confidence and clapbacks,” her video app bio reads, which pretty much sums it up.

“The girls will hate but the WOMEN will appreciate and only hope we all age as well as you,” wrote one commenter in support of her taking down the haters.

“Leave her alone; she’s still young, strong, and lovely.”

Another person wrote, “More women should be like her.”

“Thank you!! Yes love, we need to spread more love to other women,” Tiffany responded.

“I’m not sure what older means to you, but if this is what it looks like, I’m trying to be older,” said one commenter.

“Why do people always have to throw age in there!” one person wondered. “If you can do it, age shouldn’t matter.”

Catfishing is when someone creates fictitious profiles on social media sites in order to deceive others into believing they are someone else.

The term “catfish” was coined in the 2010 documentary “Catfish,” in which Nev Schulman discovered the beautiful woman he fell in love with online was a middle-aged married mother.

Schulman fell in love with “Megan,” but also communicated with her mother Angela, half-sister Abby, and stepfather Vince via the internet.

Schulman discovers at the end of the film that “Megan” was a fake account created by Angela using photos of a family friend.

After becoming suspicious, Schulman travels to “Megan’s” address, where he meets Angela, who confesses to being the account’s true owner all along.

He finishes by telling a story about how live cod were shipped with catfish to keep the cod active and ensure the quality of the…

