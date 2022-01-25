When people see my house, they assume I have more money than sense… the toilet is electric and will break if the power goes out.

When people see my house, they think I have more money than sense… the toilet is electric and breaks if the power goes out.

WE ARE ALL DEPENDENT ON TECHNOLOGY TO SOME EXTENT NOWADAYS, but one famous TikTok duo has made it a central part of their daily lives.

Chip Girl, a TikTok user, is well-known for her and her partner’s obsession with home technology and gadgets, which can be found in every room of their sprawling home.

She frequently takes users on tours of her opulent home, and in one video with over one million views, she demonstrates how some of the most cutting-edge technology does not actually make life easier.

“Things in our tech house that make absolutely no sense,” Chip Girl wrote over the video.

The first luxury tech item she displays is her remote-controlled electric toilet, which includes a bidet, music, seat heating, lighting, and two flushing options.

However, there is a cost: if the house loses power, the toilet is rendered useless.

The couple also has a high-end coffee machine installed in their kitchen, which Chip Girl has yet to figure out how to use.

Commercial-style cooking equipment is also present in their kitchen, including an oven similar to that found in restaurants.

While it would be ideal for cooking if you have a large family or frequently host dinner parties, Chip Girl admits that just heating it up properly takes an hour.

The happy couple also has a home theater, but Chip Girl is unable to use it unless her husband, Chip Guy, is present, as she has no idea which of the three remotes turns on the sound.

One of their home’s more futuristic features also explains why the couple goes by the online handle Chip Girl and Guy.

Both the husband and wife have electronic chips implanted just above their thumbs, allowing them to secure every room, cupboard, and drawer in their house.

Chip Girl simply raises her arm to the scanner to lock and unlock doors, which resembles a key fob scanner.

Although many users enjoyed seeing inside Chip Girl’s home, some thought the use of technology had gone too far, and others couldn’t believe they would spend so much money on it.

“When there’s more money than sense,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Imagine using this money for something good lmfao.”

“A chip to open a closet to towels? Really?” said a third.

A hotel manager can help you make your home feel more luxurious.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.