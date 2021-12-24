When performing stand-up comedy, why does John Mulaney dress up?

Why does John Mulaney perform stand-up comedy in a suit?

During his stand-up shows, comedian John Mulaney is known for wearing a suit.

Some fans believe he does it to pay homage to past celebrities.

Others believe it’s to maintain a clean image.

Mulaney, on the other hand, explained why he dresses in suits, and those theories aren’t correct.

What was the simple reason he chose his signature on-stage style?

Mulaney discussed his on-stage fashion choices with The Ringer in 2018.

He revealed that he began wearing a suit to set himself apart from those watching him.

“I did a show at the Laughing Skull in Atlanta, and everyone in the audience was dressed the same as me.

“I was 24 at the time,” the former Saturday Night Live writer explained.

“I was like, ‘Well, there’s no reason I should have a microphone in front of everyone else,'” she says.

“I started wearing a suit after that just because it was funny,” he explained.

“The only reason I have a microphone is because I’m the most well-dressed of the group.”

The Ringer also compared wearing suits to wearing a school uniform, and he seemed to appreciate having a uniform for his work attire.

Whether or not it was done on purpose, the aesthetic seems to go well with the hysterical descriptions of a Catholic upbringing.

At the same time, when he impersonates celebrities like Mick Jagger, it makes for a funny contrast.

According to Newsweek, Mulaney used to take the bus to Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications to watch old shows like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson when he was in junior high.

Whether or not host Johnny Carson’s early fashion choices inspired Mulaney in some way, his comedy and career did.

There are a few striking visual similarities between Mulaney and a young Carson, particularly from the latter’s early days on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Their preference for the clean-cut look of a suit and tie in particular.

While suits were popular in the 1950s, when Carson first rose to fame, Mulaney’s choice now distinguishes him.

Mulaney didn’t wear a suit when he first returned to the stage in 2021 for From Scratch.

Following a press tour that seemed to be on a rollercoaster for the comedian, he chose to take the stage in a more relaxed outfit.

He was dressed in a pair of jeans and…

