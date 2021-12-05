When Prince William says George and Charlotte fight “most mornings,” parents will understand.

PRINCESS Charlotte and Prince George may be members of one of the most famous families in the world, but that doesn’t mean they don’t fight like any other siblings.

The Duke of Cambridge took a stroll around the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for his new Apple(plus) podcast Time to Walk, in which he gave listeners an insight into mornings in the Cambridge household.

“What’s amazed me is how much my children have already inherited my family’s love of music,” he explained.

“On most mornings, Charlotte and George have a huge argument over which song should be played.

“And now I have to basically prioritize that someone does this one one day, and then it’s someone else’s turn the next day.”

‘So George has his turn, and then Charlotte has her turn.’

Such is the demand for music.

“Shakira’s Waka Waka is one of the songs that the kids are currently enjoying.

There are quite a few hip movements!”

Furthermore, William revealed that his only daughter enjoys nothing more than dressing up.

“Charlotte, in particular, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet outfits and everything,” the proud father continued.

‘She goes insane, and Louis follows her around, trying to do the same.’

“It’s a really happy time where the kids are just having a good time dancing, messing around, and singing.”

As a result of her environmental activism, the future King has asked Shakira to join his Earthshot Prize Council.

“Shakira was my number one person on the list,” Prince William said at the time.

“We tried to find people who genuinely cared about the environment but were also global influences, and Shakira has done a fantastic job of highlighting the plight of the oceans.”

The Duke also revealed that Taylor Swift led him to the stage “like a puppy” for THAT surprise Bon Jovi performance.

