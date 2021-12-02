When Reba McEntire first asked to record her famous cover of “Fancy,” who stopped her?

Reba McEntire, actor and country music superstar, had no idea she had a hit when she covered Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy” in 1990.

But it’s still one of her most popular songs after more than 30 years.

Someone “vetoed” her decision to cover it at first.

As a result, she couldn’t do it until years after she first saw the opportunity.

But why would anyone want to stop her from recording the song, and why was she so adamant about covering it? And how does she feel now?

McEntire told Bobby Bones on the BobbyCast that her recording of “Fancy” would not have happened if she had listened to an old producer.

Jimmy Bowen, according to the legendary singer and actor, discouraged her from singing the song because of its content.

The song tells the story of Fancy, a young woman whose mother spent “every last penny” on her 18th birthday gift of a red dress.

However, the new outfit came with instructions to use it to make a better life for herself and not to disappoint her poor, sick mama.

“It sounded like someone else was talkin’ Askin’, ‘Mama, what do I do?’ She said, ‘Just be nice to the gentlemen, Fancy, And they’ll be nice to you,” according to the lyrics.

“Oh, woman, you don’t need to be doing that,” McEntire told Bowen in the 1980s when she expressed interest in covering the song.

“It’s about a prostitute,” says the narrator.

She said she was “vetoed” after assuring him she was “totally aware of that.”

“It was like, ‘Nope,'” says the narrator.

“You’re not going to be able to do that,” she recalled.

As a result, McEntire said she didn’t release her cover of the song until 1990, when she “went with Tony Brown,” who gave her a much better reception.

“Oh my gosh, that’s my favorite song!” he exclaimed when she told him she wanted to record her version of “Fancy.”

“So,” McEntire added, “we did it.”

When Bobbie Gentry first recorded the song in 1968, McEntire told CMT that she “fell in love” with it.

She explained, “‘Fancy’ and I have a long history.”

“Anywhere I could, I’d sing it.”

However, not everyone who frequented “honky-tonks and dance halls” wanted to hear the song because they couldn’t dance…

