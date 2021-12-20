When Ryan Reynolds is mistook for Ben Affleck, this is what happens.

When Ryan Reynolds is mistaken for Ben Affleck, this is what happens.

Ryan Reynolds joked about the confusion between himself and Ryan Gosling in a new podcast interview.

“It’s easy to tell the difference,” he joked.

Even Hollywood’s most powerful superheroes can fall victim to mistaken identity.

While Ryan Reynolds has established himself as an A-list actor thanks to roles in films like Deadpool and The Proposal, some New Yorkers still believe he is just another actor.

While on the show in December,

Reynolds admitted on the 20th episode of the Dear Hank and Johnpodcast that he is occasionally mistaken for Ben Affleck.

He revealed, “I’ve been going to a pizza place in the East Village of New York for years.”

“They think I’m Ben Affleck, and I’ve never tried to convince them otherwise.”

If I told you, I’m afraid it wouldn’t go over well.”

“I go about my business as usual,” Reynolds added.

“They just think I’m Ben Affleck, and when they ask how JLo is, I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I go get the pizza and leave.”

Another stumbling block for Reynolds has been the perception that he is the other Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling.

When a listener asked him to explain the difference, the actor responded with a witty retort.

“On Twitter, I used to play fast and loose a lot more years ago.

When asked a similar question on social media, he admitted, “These days, I’m a little bit more reserved.”

“I said, ‘Well, the distinction is obvious.’

Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]and Ryan Gosling has blond hair.

Reynolds, for the record, believes the right Ryan was cast in The Notebook.

Reynolds argued that if things were reversed, the movie would not be as popular as it is now.

He laughed, “That would have failed horribly.”

“It could’ve been a lot worse.

I guarantee it.

It would have been impossible to watch.”

At the end of the day, Reynolds and Gosling have something in common.

They both wanted to make it big in Hollywood, and before they were on the covers of magazines and walking down star-studded red carpets, they were just kids looking for a break.

“I didn’t do anything as notable as the Mickey Mouse Club,” Reynolds recalled, “but I did a sort of bad soap opera for teenagers called Fifteen for Nickelodeon.”

“I remember them paying you (dollar)250 a week and thinking I was the richest man on the planet.”

