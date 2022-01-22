When she asked for a ‘low-key’ production, Adele’s managers said they needed a “60-strong choir.”

Adele, the ‘PERFECTIONIST,’ is said to have canceled her Las Vegas shows after her managers tried to force her to perform with a 60-piece choir.

The star, who had reportedly requested a low-key production, wept on Instagram last night after learning that her residency had been canceled with only 24 hours to go.

The 11th-hour cancellation infuriated fans who had traveled long distances and paid up to £9,000 for resold tickets.

Adele released a video apology from a £30,000-a-night suite at Caesars Palace, where she is staying with her management team and boyfriend Rich Paul.

“I can’t give you what I have right now,” she said, adding that Covid had derailed the production and that dates would be rescheduled.

“It ain’t ready yet.”

The singer, who was expected to earn £500,000 per show before merchandising, revealed that “half” of her crew had to leave due to coronavirus.

“We’ve tried everything we can to put it together on time and to make it good enough for you,” she said. “But delivery delays and Covid have completely destroyed us.”

However, one veteran of the industry said he “could not believe the news,” adding, “‘The show must go on’ is the first thing you learn in the business – end of.”

“Adele is a perfectionist, and she has form in this area,” he told the Daily Mail.

“She’s cancelled shows before; in 2017, she cancelled two shows in London that she promised she’d reschedule but never did.”

Others claim Adele requested a stripped-down performance because she wanted it to be “all about the voice.”

The venue, despite her wishes, planned spectacular production effects.

According to reports, Adele would have performed with dozens of musicians and singers.

A choir of 60 singers auditioned earlier this month for the role of singing the opening number for Skyfall.

By January 18, according to Gossip columnist Roger Freidman, he was convinced there was a problem because hundreds of tickets were available on a resale website for around £400 each, with prices dropping.

“Adele’s entire residency in Vegas is a disaster,” he wrote.

“However, claiming ‘We ain’t ready’ at the last minute is untrue.

This isn’t the Rolling Stones’ live performance.

“Adele in concert consists of her, an orchestra, and some lighting.

“There are no pyrotechnics, and she isn’t sailing across the theatre in a hook-up.”

“Plus, let’s be honest, there are only two shows per weekend.”

“If the show wasn’t ready, it could have been postponed for a few weeks, and the missed shows could have been rescheduled at the end of the season.”

