When should you prune roses?

When should you prune your roses?

PRUNING roses keeps the buds blooming and looking healthy by removing dead or diseased parts of the flower.

When should you prune your roses, and how should you do it?

The majority of rose pruning should be done after the last frost in the spring.

Frosts are a good guide for rose pruning, as spring pruning should be completed after the last frost and autumn pruning should be completed before the first frost.

If you prune your roses when the new growth is just beginning, they will be the happiest and give you the best results.

Because it is so dependent on your climate, it is difficult to predict when this will occur.

Late winter or early spring is the most accurate description, but it can range anywhere from January to May.

Pruning for maintenance is required at other times of the year.

Rose bushes, for example, keep a better shape and may even bloom again if dead flowers are cut back, a process known as dead heading.

Then, in the autumn, trim any very tall stems, remove any stems that grow across others, and remove any dead or diseased branches to prepare your roses for winter.

For pruning roses, bypass shears are frequently recommended because they have overlapping blades that cut cleanly through the tough stems.

Strong, gauntlet-style gloves are required because every rose has at least one thorn, and these gloves protect you up to your elbows.

It’s also a good idea to wear long sleeves made of a tough fabric to keep the thorns out.

Clothing with a smooth finish is ideal – anything that the thorn can’t get stuck in, or you’ll become entangled in a bush.

Keep an eye out for the last frost.

Remove any remaining leaves, as they will carry any pests that survive.

Cut any dead branches all the way down to the root system.

You’ll be able to tell which branches are dead because they’ll be brown all the way through.

Remove any stems that are crossing the plant.

Any stems that are thinner than a pencil should be removed.

Cut the remaining stems to the desired length.

Remember to snip just above the nodule where a leaf meets or will meet the stem, at a 45-degree angle so that rainwater runs away from the bud.

In this final step, try to keep the buds facing outwards so that your plant has clean lines and plenty of room in the center.